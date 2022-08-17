Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales, one commercial building sale, and 11 residential sales.
A 1,774 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold July 23 for $205,000. Marian L. Martin (acting agent and attorney in fact for Clarence Armold) sold the house to Jack Duane Long and Susan Melena Powell, backed by a mortgage of $154,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed January 1, 1983, to Clarence Armold et ux.
The sale of a 2,528 SF house on Highland Circle in Magnolia brought $265,000 on July 28. MD & CW Properties, LLC, sold the house to Demetris Donnell Ford and LaTanya Ford, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $238,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust. MD & CW Properties, LLC, purchased this house August 10, 2021, for $140,000 from the James Thomas Forgey Estate by executor's deed.
A 1,557 SF house and 6.12 acres on Columbia 417 in Emerson sold July 28 for $212,000. Kenneth R. Hayes and Linda Hayes sold the property to Richard Scott Robertson and Brandi Michelle Robertson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $142,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Kenneth Hayes acquired this property July 24, 2008, from the interest of Lanelle Blackmon and Billie Ruth Hayes by quitclaim deed.
The sale of a 1,626 SF house on Sleepy Hollow in Magnolia sold August 1 for $170,000. John W. Morgan and Betty S. Morgan purchased the house from Jemal N. Fendel. The Morgans financed this transaction with a mortgage of $173,267.88 from Peoples Bank. Jemal Fendel bought this property April 27, 2021, for $145,000 from Vicki Wallace Brown and Tena Wallace Simpson by warranty deed.
A land sale involving approximately 78.18 acres on Columbia 8 East (Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 20 West) netted a $188,700 price tag on August 1. G.R. "Bob" Stevens and Clara Stevens, Carl Edward Stevens and Astryd Menendez, and Betsy Lewis (trustee of the Betsy Lewis Revocable Trust) sold the acreage to Ax'em Timber Services, Inc. Ax'em Timber Services financed this purchase with a real estate mortgage of $160,395 from Bank of Delight. On February 18, 1999, M.T. Stevens and Bobbie Stevens conveyed an undivided 1/2 interest in this property to G.R. "Bob" Stevens, Carl Edward Stevens, and Betsy Ann Stevens Lewis. Betsy Lewis deeded the property to the Betsy Lewis Revocable Trust on February 5, 2014, by warranty deed.
A land sale on July 29 brought $415,000. Jay D. Hearnsberger and Karen Hearnsberger sold the acreage to PTL Property Partners, LLC. This sale involved approximately 292.18 acres on Columbia 1 in the Friendship area including a 140.38-acre tract in Section 31, Township 17 South, Range 22 West; a 90-acre tract in Section 36, Township 17 South, Range 23 West; and a 41.80-acre tract in Section 31, Township 17 South, Range 22 West.
A second sale on August 2 by Jay D. Hearnsberger and Karen Hearnsberger to PTL Property Partners, LLC, brought $240,000. This sale involved an 80-acre tract and a 40-acre tract in Section 31, Township 17 South, Range 22 West.
PTL Property Partners financed these transactions with a mortgage of $432,000 from Louisiana Land Bank, ACA, of Monroe, Louisiana, and a $192,000 mortgage from PTL Property Partners, LLC.
Jay Hearnsberger assembled interest in these tracts by purchases on September 12, 2012 from the interest of James L. Edwards; December 20, 2010, for $7,000 from the interest of Fosteria Spearman; July 25, 2010, for $4,000 from the interest of Sonia O'Neal; June 16, 2010, for $7,000 from the interest of Michael and Yolande Rolack; June 11, 2010, for $4,000 from the interest of Jerry and Carolyn Davis; May 27, 2010, for $7,000 from the interest of Gents and Marjorie Edward; April 26, 2010, for $25,000 from the interest of Ozeal Warren; January 18, 2008, for $4,667 from the interest of Cecil Lewis; January 18, 2008, for $667 from the interest of Syctrilas Littleton; January 5, 2008, for $1,333 from the interest of Cecil Lewis; January 3, 2008, for $667 from the interest of Eyona Lewis; December 17, 2007, for $667 from the interest of Lori Lewis; and November 23, 2007, for $18,000 from the interest of Idell Edwards.
Other interest in this property was acquired September 17, 2015, for $75,000 from the Watson Family Trust; August 4, 2015, from Freddie and Bonzeal Davis; July 28, 2008, from John Randal Hearnsberger and LeAnn Graves Hearnsberger; April 6, 2004, for $14,939 from Harold Dean Nations and Sammy R. Nations; October 28, 1998, for $10,000 from Russell Reed Nations and Nancy Waters Nations Word; October 28, 1998, from Russell Reed Nations; and October 28, 1998, from Jan Nations Lea and Greg Lea.
A commercial sale on August 1 brought $164,750. Lynn Gates and Brenda Gates along with Judy Ross (widow of Wayne Ross) sold 0.234 acre and the 3,000 SF Steren/Horizon Electronics building at 711 E. Main St. in Magnolia to Anthony Meeker. Anthony Meeker and Leslie Meeker financed this purchase with a mortgage of $131,325 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed February 10, 1998, for $30,000 to Lynn Gates and Brenda Gates and Wayne Ross and Judy Ross by David and Esther Pyle by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,128 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia netted a $248,000 price tag on July 29. Thomas Wust and Christy Wust sold the house to Jason Westmoreland and Celestial Westmoreland, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $248,000 from Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. and Mrs. Wust purchased the house May 30, 2012, for $160,000 from Robert Thomason by warranty deed.
A 1,968 SF house on Smith Street in Magnolia sold August 4 for $135,000. SL Crowell Properties, LLC, sold the house to Salecia N. Marshall. This purchase is financed by two mortgages - one for $132,554 and a second for $6,750 - from Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., from Salt Lake City, Utah. SL Crowell Properties purchased this house September 23, 2021, for $117,000 from the Judy A. Pine Living Trust by warranty deed.
A 1,316 SF house and 38.55 acres on Columbia 78 in Magnolia sold August 4 for $127,000. Nancy B. Ward (administratrix of the estate of Charles Frederick Jones Jr.) sold the property to Lesley D. Thompson. Lesley Thompson financed this purchase with a mortgage of $130,552.55 from Peoples Bank. This property was conveyed to Charles F. Jones Jr. April 23, 1998, for $30,000 from Magnolia Asphalt Company, Inc., by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,248 SF house on Monzingo Street in Magnolia netted $157,000 on August 4. Rusty D. Curtis and Laina Curtis sold the home to Gary Jurney and Terrie Jurney. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Rusty Curtis acquired this property August 28, 2016, from Audriana Brandt. This property was sold August 28, 2015, for $100,000 to Rusty D. Curtis and Audriana Brandt by Chris M. and Sheena Emerson by warranty deed.
A 1,467 SF house on Highland Circle in Magnolia changed hands August 4 for $187,500. Braxton Dendy and Ava Gabriel Dendy (f/k/a Ava Gabriel Womack) sold the property to S. Lacy Properties, LLC. S. Lacy Properties financed this purchase with a deed of trust between First Midwest Bank of Dexter, Missouri (lender), and Bruce Lawrence of Sikeston, Missouri (trustee), in the amount of $151,973.20. Braxton Dendy and Ava Gabriel Womack purchased this house April 16, 2019, for $147,000 from Daniel and Kylie Gallegos by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,627 SF house on Dogwood in Magnolia rang up at $205,000 on August 8. Lloyd Walter Eastland and Pamela Eastland sold the house to RSBL Investments, LLC. RSBL Investments financed this purchase with a mortgage of $243,000 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Eastland bought this house August 8, 2019, for $182,500 from Blake and Lacey Stuart by warranty deed.
A 2,740 SF house and 0.90 acre on Columbia 36 (old El Dorado Road) in Magnolia sold August 9 for $365,000. Douglas Howard Graham Jr. bought the home from Rex E. Jones and Deborah Jones. Douglas Graham financed this purchase with a mortgage of $310,000 from Bodcaw Bank. Rex Jones and Deborah Hays bought this house November 14, 2016, for $265,000 from Rick and Julie Carone by warranty deed.