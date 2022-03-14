Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Michael G. Shocklee, 41, of Stephens and Whitney Lynne Gee, 32, of Stephens, March 8.
Steven Scott Reeves, 40, of Magnolia and Kobi Rene Smith, 43, of Magnolia, March 8.
Emmanuel Blake Brackett, 21 of Columbia, LA and Kathryn Eliane Eubanks, 25, of TEXarkana, March 8.
Travellus Kendrell Young, 29, of Springhill, LA, and Isyss Jeshay Johnson, 18, of Springhill, LA, March 7.
Ricky L. Walker, 56, of Waldo and Felecia Katrice Walker, 52, of Waldo, March 7.
Rhett Lane Treadway, 28, of Ruston, LA and Taylor Danielle Hawkins, 27, of Ruston, LA, March 7.
Ajahn Deangelo Davis, 24, of Magnolia and Laarionna Nicole Moore, 21, of Magnolia, March 7.
Donald Ray Shackelford, 50, of Doyline, LA and Betty Virginia Home, 49, of Doyline, LA, March 4.
Timothy Anterrio Rone, 30, of Haltom City, TX and Kotarra S. Hall, 37, of Haltom City, TX, March 4.
Cody Matthew Nolta, 36, of Haynesville, LA and Heather Nicole Gibson, 31, of Haynesville, LA, March 4.
Jacob Paul Koons, 61, of Richland, PA and Barbara Jean Houston, 65, of Richland, LA, March 4.
Cody Alexander Hulberg, 24, of Florence, MS and Allecia Jade Duke, 22, of Taylor, March 4.
Byron William Harrig, 32, of Wortham, TX and Whitney Amber Burks, 35, of Magnolia, March 4.
Agus Surya, 41, of Magnolia and Yuliana, 31, of Magnolia, March 3
Lamarcos Jerrell Curry, 36, of Waldo and Cartaya Rashad Martin, 34, of Waldo, March 3.
Michael Fred White, 61, of Shongloo, LA and Nancy K. Nelson, 62, of Shongaloo, LA, March 2.