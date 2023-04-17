Operators have reported drilling activity to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Well Completions
Conley Trust LLC of Smackover has completed the Hughes No. 13 in Section 21-15S-16W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,551 in the Meakin Zone, with perforations between 2,257-2,299 feet. Daily production is 1 barrel. Work was completed March 28.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado completed the Ezzel No. 14-1, Section 14-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field of Union County. Total depth was to 6,357 feet. The dry hole was completed March 29.
Workover
Mission Creek Operating Co. is the operator of the Phillips-Caldwell No. 9, Section 18-18S-21W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,775 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,722-8,697. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 16 mcf. Work was finished March 21.