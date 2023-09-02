Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
None.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Joey D. Herring, 46, of Stephens and Tara Suzanne Holloway, 35, of Stephens. August 31.
Charles Louis Johnson, 59, of Dallas and Mary Jamerson Polk, 73, of Magnolia. August 28.
Logan Ty’Trell Johnson, 19, of Magnolia and Cordegea Jamia Baker, 18, of Magnolia. August 28.
Marcus Dewayne Marsh, 38, of Stephens and Deshazma Lagaxle Murphy, 28, of Stephens. August 28.
Francesco Levon Jackson, 29, of EL Dorado and Alexis Nicole Avery, 29, of EL Dorado. August 25.
LJonathan Scott Barnhardt, 29, of Stephens and Connie S. Corzier, 28, of Stephens. August 25.
Conner Neil Voss, 18, of Magnolia and Katlin Elizabeth Eads, 21, of Magnolia. August 25.
James Randall Wilson, 59, of Emerson and Barbara Goutreaux Wilson, 62, of Magnolia. August 24.
Kirth Aaron Watson, 22, of Magnolia and Lynndon Jennings Rushing, 22, of Zachary, LA, August 18.
Dontavious De’Quon Johnson, 21, of Magnolia and Aniya Re’Onna Pickings, 22, of Magnolia. August 18.
Richard Taru Wheeler, 43, of Magnolia and Courtney Chanteer French, 25, of Magnolia. August 11.
Bryce Tanner Braswell, 24, of Magnolia and Anna Grace Moore, 23, of McNeil. August 9.
Manith Ngeth, 63, Shreveport, LA and Oun An, 31, of Shreveport, LA, August.
Richard Taru Wheeler, 43, of Magnolia and Courtney Chanteer French, 25, of Magnolia. August 11.
Bryce Tanner Braswell, 24, of Magnolia and Anna Grace Moore, 23, of McNeil. August 9.
Manith Ngeth, 63, Shreveport, LA and Oun An, 31, of Shreveport, LA. August 1.