An El Dorado woman was arrested on Tuesday after she arranged for the delivery of fentanyl to the home of a relative in Columbia Counta.
Mykala A. Green, 25, was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and marijuana.
A statement from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that lawmen executed the controlled delivery of a UPS parcel containing narcotics, addressed to Green and delivered to a relative’s home.
13th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigators made the actual delivery of the package that contained approximately 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pressed as oxycodone pills, 2.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, and 1 pound of THC vape cartridges.
Green was arrested at the house. She was booked into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility and awaits her first court appearance on Thursday.
Cooperating in the investigation were the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Police Department, El Dorado Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security investigators.