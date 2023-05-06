Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Crystal L. Brock versus James R. Johnson. May 3.
Payton Dauzat-Brown versus William Trenton Brown, May 1. Married September 10, 2022. Plaintiff is restored to her maiden name of Payton Dauzat.
Taylor Nichols versus Jennifer Nichols. May 1. Married August 20, 2022.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during April 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Brittany Sharp versus Jordan Sharp. April 12.
Betty Ruth Morgan versus Ira Wayne Murphy. April 12. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Betty Ruth Ross.
Ashley Renae Boggan versus David J. Boggan. April 11. Married June 12, 2020. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Ashley Renea Frizzelle.
Alynn Michelle Watson versus Randy Scott Watson. April 10.
Rebecca Stohler versus Aaron Stohler. April 5. Married November 11, 2011.
Remoras Rone versus Cedric Rone. April 2. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Renorda Dunn.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during March 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Bobby Ray Thompson versus Diana Bounds Thompson. March 31. Defendant’s surname is returned to Bounds.
Theresa Gail Harrison versus Mickey Reece Harrison. March 30
Khanh Thidiem Pham versus Hieu Trung Nguyen. March 23. Married July 14, 2007.
Lawrence Keith Smith versus Haley Brooke Joslin Smith. March 22. Married May 10, 2008.
Donna Roberson versus Bobby Roberson. March 16. Married July 16, 2016.
Lorenzo Turner versus Dorothy Ann Turner. March 1. The defendant is restored to the former name of Dorothy Ann Flower.