Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Lonnie Doyle Hickson, 69, of Brownwood, TX and Kathleen Machell, 51, of TexARKana, March 17.
Mariano Diaz Collins, 37, of Magnolia and Jasmine Ciera McMoy, 29, of Crossett, March 16.
Darrell Leon Hiebsch, 62, of Waldo and Sherry Lane Roberts, 45, of Waldo, March 15.
Carey Lynn Baker, 55, of Magnolia and Beth Ann Rankin, 52, of Magnolia, March 14.
Brandon Lee Cranford, 29, of Taylor and Caitlin Denis Neill, 23, of Taylor, March 10.
Marcus Pierre Hall, 48, of Magnolia and Marquita Nicole Thomas, 37, of Magnolia, March 9.
Robert T. Denmon, 52, of Minden, LA and Carrie Lynn Edwards, 53, of Springhill, LA, March 8.
Joseph Brandon Modisette, 35, of Sarepta,