Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7.
Derek Randall Haynes, 35, of Waldo and Lawanda Ann Staggs, 50, of Waldo, October 7.
Hunter Mark Wells, 21, of Magnolia and Carson Leigh Downey, 20, of Magnolia, October 6.
Joshua James Anderson, 42, of Shreveport, LA and Karolyn Marie Parker, 35, of Minden, October 6.
Christopher Damorris Franks, 41, of Magnolia and Jennifer Lauren Hayes, 35, of Springhill, LA, October 5.
Shawn Fuentes Braggs, 46, of El Dorado and Rosalyn Raye Bailey-Afanou, 44, of El Dorado.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jeffrey Randall Partee, 36, of Waldo and Abigail Rose Horst, 27, of Emmet, September 30.
Dalton Wayne Adams, 22, of Hope and Christen Sue Ellen Powell, 27, of Hope, September 30.
William C. Roberson, 50, of McNeil and Brenda Lynn White, 46, of McNeil, September 26.
Justin Glenn Woods, 33, of Avery, TX and Karissa Lanay Shackelford, 25, of Waldo, September 23.
Ernie Bruce Hanson, 46, of Waldo and Jennifer Renee Wilkerson, 42, of Springhill, LA.
Dalton Parker Pate, 24, of Choudrant, LA and Alyssa Mantooth, 21, of Choudrant, LA, September 22.
Kevin Mitchell Martin, 39, of Minden, LA and Peggy Recheal Hudson, 40, of Minden, LA, September 19.
Luis Caleb Gracia Cruz, 19, of Stephens and Hannah Paige Barnett, 19, of Stephens, September 19.
Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15.
Mathew Scott Kemp, 29, of Magnolia and Carman Felicity Smith, 22, of Magnolia, September 14.
Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9.
Langston Reed Munn, 21, of Magnolia and Heather Nicole Millican, 20, of Waldo, September 9.
Jeffery Alan Sweet, 60, of Taylor and Gilda Jo Page, 65, of Taylor, September 8
Jaylen Ryan Harper, 22, of Magnolia and Malachi Marie Lester, 22, of Magnolia, September 8.
Brian Ray Gwin, 34, of Magnolia and Jacqueline Haynes Boothe, 24, of Magnolia, September 7.
William Trenton Brown, 23, of McNeil and Payton Renee Dauzat, 24, of McNeil, September 6.
Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2.
Jason E. Croswell, 45, of Crossett and Erica C. Stephenson, 35, of Crossett, September 2.
Carl Eddie Whittemore, 64, of Emerson and Bridgette Renee Payne, 56, of Emerson, September 1.
Richard Barry McDivitt, 38, of Minden, LA and Kirstie Elizabeth Vollmer, 32, of Minden, LA, September 1.