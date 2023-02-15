After hearing his sentencing by the jury in late January, Daniel Robert McMahen, 42, must not have been pleased with it finding him guilty because he left court early.
“He pushed his mother out of the vehicle and left, but we were able to apprehend him shortly -- maybe like in one and a half hours -- and bring him back to jail,” said Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin.
Martin said this type of thing happens, and lawmen do have to be aware of what those being tried will do when they are in a setting where they are about to hear their punishment.
“They will go talk to their mom and the next thing you know they will take off. They use some kind of tactic to take care of something and then end up escaping,” Martin said.
Randee Molsbee, a criminal defense attorney from El Dorado, served as McMahen’s public defender. Public defenders are assigned to inmates for the cost of $10 if they are found to be indigent.
Molsbee said before this trial she has always worked alongside a more seasoned attorney, but this was her first trial on her own, so it was shocking to see her client leave before court was over.
“We took a recess to finalize the sentencing and sometime he managed to leave,” Molsbee said. “Judge Talley went on with the sentencing and told the jury he had chosen not to stay here.”
The jury came up with a 53-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property for more than $1,000, possession of a controlled substance of schedule I/II meth or cocaine more than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc.
“The law says if they are here when the trial starts, the trial can go on without them, so it’s a gamble for them,” Circuit Court Judge David Talley said.
Talley ended up giving McMahen a 36-year consecutive sentence for this charge at ADC. McMahen still has another charge to come back to court over a failure to appear charge.
Ironically, if McMahen had taken the original deal offered by the prosecution, he would be serving three years in ADC with some suspended imposition of sentence tacked on to that.
SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
When in court on February 6, McMahen said he wanted to speak, although the judge told him he did not have to do so.
“I’d like to do an appeal on my sentence,” McMahen said. “My mom called and talked about the sentencing part of it, has anybody said anything about that?”
“No sir,” Talley said.
A few moments later, McMahen told Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater he wanted a new trial because the prosecutor was saying none of his testimony was true about the case and parts were.
“Why couldn’t you investigate it,” McMahen asked Rainwater. “I went there to get gas (he spoke of the theft of property charge). I went to steal.”