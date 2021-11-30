Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, November 23
April Rowe, 40, Emerson, commercial burglary and theft of property under $5,000.
Wednesday, November 24
Christopher Marrison, 38, Magnolia, failure to follow truck route and driving on suspended driver’s license.
Aaron Zigler, 46, Magnolia, aggravated assault on a family member.
Friday, November 26
John Armstrong, 28, TexARKana, failure to appear.
Saturday, November 27
Demontez Elison, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Shaun Davis, 41, Magnolia, aggravated assault on family member.
Sunday, November 28
Tevin Williams, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tami Healy, 40, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Adrian Thomas, 29, Magnolia, aggravated assault on family member, terroristic threatening.
Monday, November 29
Michael Jackson, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tuesday, November 30
Michael Sims, 33, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of breath or blood test, speeding, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance, open container, driving on suspended driver’s license.