Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, November 23

April Rowe, 40, Emerson, commercial burglary and theft of property under $5,000.

Wednesday, November 24

Christopher Marrison, 38, Magnolia, failure to follow truck route and driving on suspended driver’s license.

Aaron Zigler, 46, Magnolia, aggravated assault on a family member.

Friday, November 26

John Armstrong, 28, TexARKana, failure to appear.

Saturday, November 27

Demontez Elison, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Shaun Davis, 41, Magnolia, aggravated assault on family member.

Sunday, November 28

Tevin Williams, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Tami Healy, 40, Magnolia, shoplifting.

Adrian Thomas, 29, Magnolia, aggravated assault on family member, terroristic threatening.

Monday, November 29

Michael Jackson, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Tuesday, November 30

Michael Sims, 33, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of breath or blood test, speeding, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance, open container, driving on suspended driver’s license.

