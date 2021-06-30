A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps necessary to be in court at or before the calling. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of the case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of choice.
Darrick L. Stockdale, non-support more than $25,000.
Phillip Demond Glasgow, arson, residential burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jason Samuel Savoie, domestic battering second degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Deshaun Montrelle Brownlee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft by receiving (credit/debit card or account number), habitual offender, probation revocation.
Derrick Coleman, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine) with purpose to deliver; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; insurance required - minimum coverage, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender.
Coby Wayne White, theft of property by deception, failure to appear.
Dontavious Marshall, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, theft by receiving over $5,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, speeding, driver's license required, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering with use of deadly weapon, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts aggravated robbery.
Jalleen Juan Burnell, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving over $1,000, obstructing governmental operations, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, theft by receiving over $1,000.
James C. Jackson, breaking or entering, possessing instruments of crime, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Ricardo Morales, 2 counts breaking or entering, 2 counts habitual offender, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property over $1,000, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Kokeisha Murphy, forgery second degree, fraudulent insurance acts.
Catorey Robinson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Malaysia Thurman, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Terrance D. Worth, robbery, habitual offender.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required - minimum coverage, shoplifting, habitual offender.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (ecstacy, possession of Schedule VI (K-2), possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Tabatha Russ, breaking or entering, 3 counts HO, commercial burglary, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Kyle Greer, arson, intimidating a witness.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 2 counts possession of firearms by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Dexter Harper, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Jim Wesley, battery second degree, revocation.
Sarah Lynn Pratt, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Marlena Marie Fuller, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to dim headlights, habitual offender.
Dayton Michael Dickson, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault, domestic battery third degree.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
David Lee, domestic battering second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Robert Clifton Hervey, aggravated assault, domestic battering third degree, false imprisonment second degree, interference with emergency communication first degree.
Bobby Dale Jamerson, residential burglary, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Lawezleon Munchete Davis, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Gerry Ellis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance.
Paul Edward McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine; 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay registration, insurance required - minimum coverage, 2 counts driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, reckless driving, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Dontavious Johnson, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief first degree, DWI first offense.
Eldridge Lawayne Davis, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening first degree.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Dana Moore, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearm by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Christopher A. Walker, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing (on foot), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Julian Uqartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Ronald Gray Hickman Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender.
Ervin Easter, forgery second degree, criminal impersonation first degree, DWI first offense.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Patrick Davis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Jardayqueas Shaydraanriccar Kesee, possession of Schedule VI controlled substances with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding.
Joshua Aaron Reeves, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts breaking or entering, tampering with physical evidence, attempted commercial burglary, theft of property over $25,000, probation revocation.
Jaylon Jerod Wortham, theft of property (firearm) under $25,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV).
Roger D. Hampton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Jaute Scott, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Jeremy Mathew Shirron, terroristic act, terroristic threatening first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Samuel Garfield Troupe, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Tony Anthony Griffin Jr., manslaughter.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Kaden Pugh, probation revocation.
Lori Callison, probation revocation.
ADD-ON LIST
The Circuit Court has included the following names for the Thursday docket call, released after the initial docket.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance-meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Smith, arraignment for revocation of probation.
Jordan Gabreil Cobb, possession of Schedule I/II controlled substance-meth or cocaine, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, failure to pay registration, possession of an instrument of crime, failure to appear.
Megan Curry, arraignment for revocation of probation.
Chad Treaun Valentine, possession of Schedule I/II controlled substance meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana, habitual offender, revocation.
Patrick Davis, revocation of probation.
Kenneth Calvin Page, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Jeremy Mathew Shirron, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence, revocation of probation.