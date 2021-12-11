Columbia County real estate transactions recorded November 23-December 7 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Headlining this cycle of real estate transactions was a commercial sale of $530,000 on November 30 of 7.882 acres and a 118,818 SF warehouse at 1706 N. Vine St. in Magnolia.
JTS Capital Realty SB, LLC, sold the property to RES Purchasing Group, LLC, on December 2. This warehouse is the former American Fuel Cell and Coated Fabrics Co. (Amfuel) property. No mortgage or loan information was available on this transaction. JTS Capital Realty SB received this property November 5, 2020, on redemption deed from the State Land Commissioner.
The sale of a 3,200 SF house and 5.82 acres on Columbia 140 in Waldo on November 22 rang up at $490,000. Jason E. Anderson and Mary Renee Anderson sold the property to Matthew Poulsen. Poulsen financed this purchase with a mortgage of $392,000 from North American Savings Bank, FSB, of Grandview, MO. The Andersons purchased this property April 13, 2017, for $39,000 from Gregory and Amanda Payne by warranty deed.
A 2,316 SF house and 0.46 acre on Regal Row in Magnolia sold November 19 for $325,000. Jimmy Hartsfield and Kylie Hartsfield sold the property to Roger L. Thomas and Toni K. Thomas. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas financed this sale with a mortgage of $285,000 from Peoples Bank. The Hartsfields acquired this property September 27, 2016, for $250,000 from Freddie M. Vining III and Terri L. Vining by warranty deed.
A home on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold December 1 for $310,000. Chris Garland and Marquice Garland sold the house to Darryl Lynn Tassin, who financed the sale with a $294,500 mortgage from Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, Texas. The Garlands acquired this property June 11, 2020, for $255,000 from Betty L. Smith by warranty deed.
A land sale on December 7 rang up a $240,000 price tag. Floyd M. Dodson purchased 120 acres on Columbia 218 in Magnolia from Herman Sidney Maxwell III and Melinda Maxwell. No mortgage or loan information was available on this sale. The Maxwells acquired this property January 5, 2021, by redemption deed from the State Land Commissioner.
The sale of a 3,676 SF house on Coffee Pot in Magnolia sold November 24 for $230,000. John Vincent Bennett Jr. and Donna Gaye Bennett bought the property from the Hollis and Cecile Eads Limited Partnership Trust, backed by a mortgage of $303,013.40 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Eads Trust acquired this property January 1,1983 from Hollis Eads et ux.
A house and mobile home, along with 2.28 acres on West University Street in Magnolia, sold November 22 for $102,000. Bryan Jeffery Mayo and Leslie Ann Mayo sold the property to RREL Properties, LLC. RREL Properties financed this sale with a mortgage of $86,700 from Peoples Bank. This transaction includes a 1,176 SF house and a 56x16-foot mobile home. Mr. and Mrs. Mayo bought this property February 2, 1995, from Ivan R. and Susie M. Rogers for $48,000.
A land sale on November 29 rang up at $110,000. Walter A. Hale sold 91 acres off Columbia 30 to Talbert C. Long III and Lisa G. Long. The Longs financed this purchase with a loan of $93,500 from Louisiana Land Bank of Monroe, LA. Hale bought this land June 24, 2013, for $84,000 from Sharlee West Williams by warranty deed.
A 1,806 SF house on East Greene Street in Magnolia sold November 30 for $150,000. Jacob Thomas McGee purchased the property from Devin Austin Davis and Chloe Elizabeth Phillips, financed with a mortgage of $142,500 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Davis and Phillips acquired this property August 8, 2019, for $115,000 from David and Seletia Powell by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,988 SF house and 28.5 acres on Columbia 61 in Magnolia netted a $250,000 price on December 1. Russell Pearson purchased the property from Kenneth Daryl Wyrick and Vicky Wyrick, and Kevin Neil Wyrick and Heather Wyrick. Pearson financed this transaction with a mortgage of $230,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Kenneth Wyrick and Kevin Wyrick acquired this property March 25, 1996, from Horace Ray Booth and Martha Ann Booth by warranty deed.
A 988 SF house on Columbia 47 in Magnolia sold December 2 for $119,000. Hunter L. Hanry sold the property to Nakia A. Murphy. Murphy financed the sale with a mortgage of $114,835 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Hanry purchased this property September 11, 2018, for $98,000 from Wagner Property Management, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,383 SF house on College View in Magnolia brought $125,000 on December 2. Andre and Samantha Young Johnson sold the property to Shayla Beasley. Beasley financed this sale with a $10,000 subordinate mortgage from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority Down-Payment Assistance Program, and a mortgage of $121,669 from Arvest Bank of Lowell. The Johnsons bought this property April 6, 2015, for $70,000 from Stephen K. and Deborah Lynn Horton by warranty deed.
A 2,234 SF house on North Jefferson Street in Magnolia sold November 30 for $170,000. Vanda McLelland and Edward McLelland sold the property to Alexander Massey and Susan Massey, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $166,920 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Vanda Hollensworth acquired this property February 12, 2003, for $93,000.