Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Wednesday, November 9

Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear

Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass and terroristic threatening

Thursday, November 10

Dontavious Marshall, 19, Magnolia, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, and theft of firearm under $2,500

Nathan Tarpein, 42, Taverier, FL, failure to appear

Saturday, November 12

Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Terrance Manning, 32, McNeil, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons

Sunday, November 13

Jamezmonique Johnson, 25, Magnolia, obstruction of government operation Gary Ellis, 38, Magnolia, failure to appear

Monday, November 14

Derrick Waller, 35. Magnolia, failure to appear

Jessica Coppersmith, 36. Magnolia, shoplifting

Anthony Ingram, 47, Stamps, theft of property under $1,000

Tuesday, November 15

David German, 19, Richmond, TX, disorderly conduct and soliciting without a permit

Wednesday, November 16

Jaysa Jackson, 18, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Obreana Henderson, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear

Thursday, November 17

Detrevis Wafer, 25, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s licenses, and possession of marijuana.

