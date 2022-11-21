Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, November 9
Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear
Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass and terroristic threatening
Thursday, November 10
Dontavious Marshall, 19, Magnolia, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, and theft of firearm under $2,500
Nathan Tarpein, 42, Taverier, FL, failure to appear
Saturday, November 12
Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Terrance Manning, 32, McNeil, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons
Sunday, November 13
Jamezmonique Johnson, 25, Magnolia, obstruction of government operation Gary Ellis, 38, Magnolia, failure to appear
Monday, November 14
Derrick Waller, 35. Magnolia, failure to appear
Jessica Coppersmith, 36. Magnolia, shoplifting
Anthony Ingram, 47, Stamps, theft of property under $1,000
Tuesday, November 15
David German, 19, Richmond, TX, disorderly conduct and soliciting without a permit
Wednesday, November 16
Jaysa Jackson, 18, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Obreana Henderson, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, November 17
Detrevis Wafer, 25, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s licenses, and possession of marijuana.