Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Alyssa Ross v. Dustin Ross. May 12. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Alyssa Nicole White.
Laurena LaTrice Otunba v. Terrence Cantrell Mallory. May 12.
Leslie Hammontree v. Wallace Reed Hammontree. May 5. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Leslie Raider.
Tiffany Merritt v. Creighton Bailey. May 5.
Justina Davis v. Steven Davis. May 3. Married October 23, 2010.
Angel Zaldivar v. Richard Zaldivar. May 3. Married March 28, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Angel May.