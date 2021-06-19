A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Monday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Court is usually held on Thursdays.
Defendants are to check-in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps are necessary to be in court at or before the calling of their cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of their choice.
Terrence Caron Robinson, non-support, 2 counts probation revocation.
William Mosley, non-support, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Bobby L. Hinson Jr., abuse of adult.
Thomas Jamar Ellison, driving while intoxicated fourth offense, driving with suspended license, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices.
John W. Dillard, DWI first offense, driving left of center, battery second degree.
Ashley Nichole Shocklee, theft of property over $5,000.
Tabatha Russ, breaking or entering, 3 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 3 counts probation revocation.
Alford James Smith Jr., criminal mischief first degree.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts probation revocation.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, domestic battering third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, resisting arrest, probation revocation.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Dalton James Miller, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Lannie Aaron Baker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, arson, probation revocation.
Keshuwn Dylan Pace, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property.
Aaron McHenry, probation revocation.
Judith Smith, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Miyate Johnson, probation revocation.
Samantha Beasley, revocation.
Jasmine Crow, probation revocation.
Christopher Kee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
(Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Shaniekque Estherrial Robinson, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Derrick Davidson, probation revocation.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.