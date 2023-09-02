Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in September 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
None.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in August 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Ladonna Walker versus James Walker. August 11. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of LaDonna Jean McDowell.
Anthony L. Wright versus Melinda F. Wright. August 11.