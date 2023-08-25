Darrell Lynn Watson Jr.’s probation was revoked, and he was given a sentence of six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after his chances ran out last Thursday with Circuit Judge David Talley Jr.
Talley took issue with Watson’s inability to be honest with his Parole/Probation officer, Keesha Humphrey, when she asked him about his failure to report on July 4 as required and to not tell her he received a DWI then for testing positive for amphetamines, and later positive for alcohol as well, when she saw him on July 7 -- a day after he had been in court on July 6.
Watson’s attorney, David Price, made a strong plea that his client be given another chance, and go to Drug Court where he could work on his problems.
“I just want to be an advocate for him to have a shot at Drug Court,” he said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daren Nelson disagreed.
“My concern with Drug Court is truthfulness,” Nelson said. “If he is not willing to tell the truth about something that happened two to three days before.”
Price told the court his client has a drug and alcohol problem and needs help, but his crimes are not those of someone who needs to be housed in prison for help.
“He hasn’t been accused of shooting anybody, raping anybody, killing anybody. He has an addiction problem,” Price said.
The court allowed Watson to be sworn in and he apologized to Humphreys.
“Yeah Ms. Keesha, I’m sorry,” Watson said. “I really need Drug Court.”
Talley asked Watson, 25, to explain a time and place where he got marijuana before coming back to court and the only name he gave was his cousin’s nickname, “Eeew Eeew.” He said he didn’t know the cousin by any other name.
The last time he was at his cousin’s house play fighting turned into real fighting, he said.
Price asked for his client to have an evaluation for drugs at the July 20 court date.
“I said man you’ve got a drug and alcohol problem and you’ve got to get some help,” he said.
Talley wanted to directly ask Watson why he went out and got a DWI after previously being in trouble with law enforcement about alcohol and drugs.
“I made a big mistake,” he said. “I made a mistake.”
Talley also asked Price about any other offenses, and he said Watson was on probation in Miller County for an offense that was originally battery in the second degree.
Talley suggested to Watson that he take the substance abuse program while in prison but said that was not something he could not order from his bench. He frequently tells those who are going to prison they should sign up for this not only to help themselves, but also to keep out of trouble when they get out of prison.
In addition to his six-year prison sentence, Talley also gave him five years of suspended imposition of sentence, known as SIS.
SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered. Therefore, normally an SIS is not considered a “conviction” for anything other than law enforcement purposes.