Circuit Court Judge David Talley handed out some long sentences last week, as well as a second chance to one person who is trying to get his life back together after being addicted to drugs.
Ricardo Morales received 29 years of prison and was threatened with a longer sentence if needed.
He is charged with breaking and entering as a habitual offender, breaking and entering greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 as a habitual offender, theft of property valued at greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and fleeing on foot along with revocation of probation and revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
“There are at least 45 years hanging over what you did before you were on SIS and that means not messing with other people’s property or drugs,” Talley said.
Dana Moore was in court for theft of property greater than $5,000 and less than $25,000 along with theft of property of a firearm less than $2,500, and being a habitual offender.
She received a 10-year sentence to the ADC and SIS for eight years.
Moore’s father, Robert Bryan was in court and told Moore’s attorney, Jessica Yarbrough, that he felt bad about the approximately 10 times he had complained to the police about his daughter.
Moore testified in court that she had been badly abused by an ex-boyfriend and went into the hospital this April where she had to have her tongue sewed back into her mouth and had two broken ribs.
However, she admitted that when her attacker came to pick her up from the hospital, she went with him on her own.
She said she did not use methamphetamine on her own but was injected with drugs by her ex-boyfriend, and told it was arsenic.
Yarbrough told Talley her client was ready to comply with the terms of her probation, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater objected.
“Your honor this is a habitual offender with multiple charges, including forgery and taking cars without permission. She has no credibility, at least not in my eyes,” Rainwater said.
After Moore has been sentenced, she went to the table to sign forms before being taken to the penitentiary. She held up both her hands to her father, indicating the length of her sentence. Bryan got up and slowly left the courtroom.
Dayton Dickson, charged with criminal mischief damage greater than $5,000 and less than $25,000; terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and domestic battery in the third degree was sentenced to pay $15,181 back to his girlfriend Zoie Dixon, for the damage he did to her property.
On December 5, 2020, Dickson took Dixon’s keys and then broke her car window with a chair. He also had a gun and threatened to kill Dixon’s horse. Next, he poured gas on the car and victim’s face.
Dickson indicated he would be paying the $15,181 to Dixon within 30 days.
Anthony Pugh, 36, a habitual offender who was charged with possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest or inhale, got an opportunity to attend the Shalom Recovery Centers in Hot Springs for his drug addiction.
Rainwater said he had no objections to Pugh seeking treatment.
As a habitual offender, he had been convicted of four or more felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed January 15, 2019 by Detective Scotty Young, Pugh was asleep in the front seat Ford sedan that was running and in drive at the intersection of Mullins and Burnt Bridge Road on December 13, 2018.
Magnolia Police Sgt. Trevor Dew spoke to Pugh to wake him, and Pugh appeared disoriented. Dew told Pugh he was a police officer and asked him to put the vehicle in park, according to the affidavit. Pugh turned the key off but did not put the car in park. Dew had to tell him again to put the car into park so it would not roll into the patrol unit behind him.
When Pugh was asked to get out of the car, he began to fidget and appeared to be trying to grab something in his right hand, the affidavit said. Dew told him several times to stop reaching for whatever he was trying to reach for and to get out of the car. Once Pugh was out of the car, Dew observed a pipe with a bulb at one end in the driver’s seat where Pugh’s hand had been. The bulb end of the pipe was darkened with what appeared to be a burnt spot.
Pugh was arrested and his name was run through Central Dispatch, showing he had a felony failure to appear warrant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and a suspended license. Pugh was taken into custody at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dew tested the residue in the pipe with a field test kit and the test showed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Dew also observed a large chunk of methamphetamine inside the bulb of the pipe, the affidavit read.
The case of Cameshia Smith, 38, on the docket for sentencing for revocation of probation, was moved to the September 2 court date.
According to a September 27, 2018, affidavit, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leroy Martin investigated the case of Smith along with Author Rickard. Rickard was found to have forged several checks, with the largest one being an electronic check of $200 from his account.
The affidavit reads that Rickard said he thought his son had something to do with the forgery. James Rickard, 54, was seen riding to the bank in a GMC Yukon with Smith. The transaction from Author Rickard’s account to Smith account in the amount of $200, took place on March 2, 2018, from First Premier Bank.
Smith admitted in an August 20, 2018 interview with lawmen that she cashed the check with James Rickard after he gave her the check to cash for drug money. Smith said she never got any money from the check. She also said she did not know James Rickard, but still cashed the check.
Smith said that she only cashed one check and did not remember the other checks cashed.
Brittany Foster, in court for sentencing, was not sentenced last Thursday but does want a non-jury trial that will go before the judge. She is charged with residential burglary and battery in the 3rd degree.
According to an April 13, 2020, affidavit, on June 10, 2019, officers from the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to 701 Smith Street in reference to Brittany Foster causing a disturbance at the residence. Foster admitted she was banned from the residence and police informed her again of this fact.
On June 28, 2019, at about 3:50 p.m., police were again dispatched to 701 Smith Street because Foster had come to the home uninvited, and she had come into the home trying to take pictures off the wall. She then began fighting with Cara Thompson who also lives at the residence, the affidavit reads. When Foster found out the police had been called, she left.
Magnolia Police Officer Matt Reeves spoke with Thompson who said Foster came into the residence and started breaking things before she started attacking her.
Reeves observed there to be red marks on Thompson’s face where it appeared she had been assaulted. Reeves also observed a broken table, food on the floor and pictures that were on the floor after the altercation, the affidavit read.