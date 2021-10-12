Thomas Steven Ford, a previous felon, was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for attempting to steal a Chevrolet Avalanche and damaging it on June 6.
The Columbia County owner, Kenneth Weaver, shot Ford in the shoulder and the upper chest area during the robbery.
Ford was one of few people sent to prison recently by Circuit Court Judge David Talley.
Most cases were continued to the next court date, October 21, or beyond.
According to the incident report, at about 8:20 a.m. on June 6, a woman called Central Dispatch to report a man was trying to steal a vehicle and her husband had gone outdoors to confront the man.
As officers were looking for Ford, Weaver called officers to tell them he had left his home walking east on U.S. 82 West and that he and his son were traveling down the highway in a white Dodge Pickup to keep the Ford in sight until officers arrived.
Officer Scott Hunter was informed that Ford, 50, was a white male wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Trump hat.
Deputies located the Chevrolet Avalanche at 10270 Highway 82, which had crashed into a tree, the incident report read. The vehicle had heavy front in damage, a broken driver’s side window and blood in the driver’s seat.
Weaver told officers he had shot the man during the incident, and they retrieved from him a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver. Sheriff’s Investigator Leroy Martin arrived on the scene as the search for Ford continued.
Arkansas Game and Fish released a tracking K9 on the scene and about 11:30 a.m., Martin had Ford on Columbia Road 106. Ford was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound prior to being booked into Columbia County Detention Facility.
Ford also received three years of SIS for criminal mischief and breaking or entering.
In another case, Corey Griffin received six years in the ADC, a suspended imposition of sentence for seven years and an additional SIS sentence for six years for being a previous felon and possessing methamphetamine, a firearm and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Also Thursday, Wesley Johnson, a previous felon, received six years of SIS for possessing a usable amount of methamphetamine and having a firearm.
Phillips said on July 14 Johnson was stopped for a traffic violation and gave a false name. It was discovered he had a warrant and that he had a syringe for using methamphetamine along with the drug and a firearm. He was told to return the firearm to his uncle.
Anita Sant, charged with DWI I and terroristic threatening was given probation for one year and a fine of $1,000 for DWI along with other court costs and fees for driving with a blood alcohol content of .18 when stopped on June 29.
During the stop, Sant threatened to kill the detective who stopped her. For that charge, she was given five years’ probation along with other court costs and fees.
Steven Ingram, charged with aggravated assault and of pushing Kevin Fuller and putting his hands around his neck to choke him, was in court Thursday to be informed of his charges and to determine if he would be hiring his own attorney. He asked for counsel to be appointed and he did qualify. He will return to court at a later date.
Johnathan Millican received five years of probation on sentences of commercial burglary and terroristic threatening. There was not a notation of restitution of anything owed in the case. He also received five years’ SIS.
Kayla McLeod, a previous felon, appeared in court and said she would like a change of venue for her trial. She has said she will represent herself, previously fired defense counsel Jessica Yarbrough and has been writing to the Public Defender’s office to request a new lawyer.
“I don’t think the public defender’s office has any more manpower to provide you with an attorney,” said Public Defender Darren Nelson.
McLeod said she would be handling her case then.
“You do your case the way you see fit and I will do the same,” Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips said.
The trial for Christopher Lee Waller, charged with battery II, battering in the third degree has been set for Oct. 28. Special Prosecutor Jack McQuary will be handling the case for the state and David Price represents Waller.