A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. The court session starts at 9 a.m.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
Steven Wade Miller, resentencing.
Mark Deon Claiborne, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing on foot, failure to appear, sex offender failing to register, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender.
Jamaul Delshun Crawford, fleeing, aggravated assault, habitual offender.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Bobby L. Hinson Jr., abuse of adult.
Ricky Lamar Faulk, breaking or entering, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, mandatory seat belt use, possession of firearm by certain persons, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Brittany Nicole Foster, residential burglary, battery third degree.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule II), insurance required - minimum coverage; shoplifting, habitual offender.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Mallory McNatt Anders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Dustin Bailey, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Florian Johannes Culp, 2 counts aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, furnishing prohibited articles, fleeing (on foot).
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Darstarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substance into body of another person (I/II), endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Morgan Bailey, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving over $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Farley Dayton Taylor, terroristic threatening, domestic battery third degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Reginald Demaind Britt, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Devaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kevin Demond Critton Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Yolanda Renee Adair, terroristic act, domestic battering first degree (use of a deadly weapon), possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, 2 counts habitual offender.
Steven Patrick Ingram, aggravated assault.
Jonathan Trevele Bass, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Cody Jerome Bradford, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine), possession of firearm by certain person.
Jerry Lee Gantt, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, probation revocation.
Kellie Leann Otwell, 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Cynthia Robinson, cemetery marker/grave marker destruction or removal.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery, habitual offender.
Julie Michelle Dixon, terroristic threatening first degree.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Bryan E. Grant Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Vincent Benard Thomas, battery second degree, failure to appear.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000-ft. of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Jaqualin Maquintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Kevin Chess Smith, 10 counts forgery second degree.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Byron Eugene McCraney, residential burglary, indecent exposure first offense.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Joseph Wendell Umphries, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV,V).
Kenneth Brian King, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laci Brown, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Torrey Charles, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. People should bring their own masks. The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.