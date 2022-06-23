Miyate M. Johnson, “seriously pregnant” and charged with the crimes of forgery and possession of a firearm, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Johnson’s probation was revoked before the sentence was handed down by 13th Judicial District Judge David Talley Jr. during a special called court date for June. Johnson had been picked up recently on a bench warrant.
“I am seriously pregnant and need to see the doctor because I have abdominal pain,” Johnson told the judge before her sentence.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips told her she would be having an appointment later in the afternoon on Wednesday.
At first Johnson, 29, was unsure if she wanted to be sentenced or have sentencing put off for two weeks, but the judge made that decision for her after hearing more testimony.
Although she could not say for sure what day she had gone to the hospital within the past week, she did know what she took before she went there, knowing she was pregnant.
“I took X-pills cut with meth,” she said.
Talley wanted to know where she had gotten the drugs. But she would not reveal a name.
“A friend,” she said.
She testified her pregnancy was high risk.
Numerous missed appointments with her probation officer and past positive drug tests for methamphetamine and amphetamine were listed before the sentencing. In addition, Phillips said she did not go into in-patient treatment she was approved to receive at River Ridge Treatment Center in TexARKana.
Talley told Johnson that sending her to the penitentiary would ensure her quality health care for her pregnancy.
A criminal information filed January 13 on the forgery charge indicated that she presented a check with the payee being Taylor Carter and attempted to transfer money out of an account belonging to Carter without permission at Bodcaw Bank in Magnolia.
The document reads that Johnson signed the name of Carter to make the transfer.
When law enforcement responded, she possessed a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony offense. This is a Class D felony.