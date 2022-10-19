The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
CLEVELAND COUNTY
Mark Mercer, battery third degree, false imprisonment second degree, possession of a controlled substance, meth.
DESHA COUNTY
George Venable Jr., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
LITTLE RIVER and SEVIER COUNTIES
Enrique Williams, possession of controlled substance, commercial burglary, theft of property, theft of property less than $500.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
CLARK COUNTY
Regina Walker, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth with purpose of delivery, habitual offender, forgery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, use of another’s property for criminal purposes, possession of drug paraphernalia.
DESHA COUNTY
Dereck Golden, possession of controlled substance-meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts).
DREW COUNTY
Ja’Quoree Lincoln, aggravated robbery (3 counts), kidnapping (3 counts), habitual offender, engaging in a gang organization, habitual offender, possession of a firearm by certain persons.
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY
Steven Deloney, possession with purposed of delivery-meth or cocaine, habitual offender.
MILLER COUNTY
Wardell Robinson, delivery of a controlled substance, illegal use of a communications device.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.