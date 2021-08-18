One drilling permit was issued and five well completions, recompletions and workover were announced last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Quanico Oil & Gas Inc. of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Crain No. 5, 2,362 feet FSL and 2,345 feet FWL in Section 1-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 5,800 feet in the Smackover Limestone. Work will start Friday.
COMPLETION
Sinclair Operating Company of El Dorado has completed the Craig-Moody No. 2, 2,367 feet FNL and 2,399 feet FWL in Section 16-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,895 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,734 and 2,738 feet. Daily production was 14 barrels of 17-gravity oil. Work was finished February 20.
RECOMPLETION
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has recompleted the Fee B 4 saltwater disposal well in Section 20-18S-17W in the Shuler Field of Union County. Total depth was to 3,890 feet in the Tokio Zone, with perforations between 2,966 and 2,988 feet. Work was finished August 21.
WORKOVERS
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover finished the workover of the Murphy Hard “E” No. 58 on July 16. The well is in Section 5-16S-16W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,250 feet in the Nacatoch Zone with perforations between 1,986 and 2,007 feet. Daily production is 1 barrel.
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia has finished the workovers of two wells in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County, both in the Cotton Valley Zone.
The DMCVU No. 109 is in Section 11-18S-22W and was drilled to 8,7574 feet, with perforations between 6,950 and 7,985 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 8 mcf of gas. Work was finished July 20.
The DMCVU No. 100 is in Section 15-18S-22W and was drilled to 8,799 feet, with perforations between 6,578 and 8,622 feet. Daily production is 3.4 barrels and 23.2 mcf of gas. Work was finished July 15.