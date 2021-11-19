Magnolia Police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday, November 6 shooting.
Getarrius Casjuan Burton, 22, of Waldo is charged with attempted capital murder and other offenses.
According to a statement from the MPD Criminal Investigation Division, police went to the 700 block of Jeanette Street in response to reported gunfire. They found one person had been hit by the gunfire and was taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Investigators learned that Burton had entered a residence and fired multiple shots, wounding one victim.
An arrest warrant was issued for Burton. U.S. Marshals found him in Springhill, LA and he was extradited back to Arkansas on Wednesday morning.
Burton’s first court appearance was on Thursday. In addition to attempted capital murder, he is also charged with terroristic act, aggravated residential burglary, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and aggravated assault.
He is held under $1 million bond.
Burton has a local criminal court record that dates back to 2016, when he was charged with domestic battering at the age of 17. Charges for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
On April 30, Burton entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 60 months on probation resulting from his February 10, 2020 arrest for possession of a firearm by certain persons.