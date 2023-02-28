After a Wentworth Place resident with whom she had been in close contact died in April 2021, employee Deneshia Singleton took his Discover credit card and went shopping, spending more than $5,000.
Singleton, of Waldo, was given five years’ probation by Columbia County Circuit Court Judge David Talley, Jr. while in court on February 16.
Singleton was represented by public defense attorney Sandi O’Brien.
Singleton admitted her guilt but made no other comments about what had prompted her to use the card.
According to the probable cause affidavit prepared by Magnolia Detective Bill Schaefer, on May 19, 2021, Kelly Park, manager of Wentworth Place, contacted Magnolia Police Department after hearing from a former resident’s son about the use of his father’s Discover card after his death.
“Park stated that she received the information from Matthew Pace that his father’s Discover card was being used after his father Tommy Pace had died,” the affidavit reads. “Park stated that an employee from Wentworth Place by the name of Deneshia L. Singleton was in direct contact with Tommy Pace.”
According to the affidavit, the elder Pace died at the facility of natural causes on April 12, 2021.
Schaefer obtained a copy of Pace’s Discover card, and it showed multiple purchases beginning on April 13, 2021 and ending on May 19, 2021.
The card was canceled on May 19, 2021.
Schaefer contacted Magnolia’s Walmart store about several transactions made on April 14, 2021, and April 19, 2021. The detective obtained video of the transactions and positively identified Singleton as the one who had used Pace’s Discover card. He also observed the same individuals with Singleton while she was using the card at Walmart.
According to the affidavit, there is a small child in the video as well as a small female seen watching the young child.
The affidavit does not list any specific goods purchased on the Discover card.
Theft of Property valued less than $25,000 and more than $5,000 is a Class C Felony. For a Class C Felony, a judge can sentence a person to less than three years but not more than 10 years.
A person also can be fined up to $10,000.
Singleton was ordered to pay $50 a month as part of her probation.
Restitution for paying back the money spent to the credit card company was not discussed.