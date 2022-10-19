The City of Magnolia issued $1,607,939.79 worth of building permits in August, and $88,500 in September.
The August permits include two new houses.
Also included are the installation of $268,814.79 worth of solar panels at six residences in the city. Prior to August, the city has issued only two permits specifically for retrofitting houses with solar panels – one each in 2021 and 2022.
Permits issued in August and September raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $7,963,660.79.
The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015. Total value of Magnolia construction permits through the first nine months of 2021 was $1,667,582.44.
August Permits
281 Whippoorwill, Jonathan Campbell, shop, $22,000, August 1.
1002 W. Calhoun, Shine Solar, solar panels, $20,841, August 2.
3 Mimosa, David Braswell, remodel, $39,000, August 11.
818 Boundary, Lair & Associates, remodel, $9,000, August 12.
89 Azalea, Atlantic Key Energy, solar panels, $41,870.31, August 15.
1120 E. Main, Springfield Sign, sign, $15,000, August15.
1817 Hillcrest, Tate Thomas, remodel bathroom, $7,500, August 16.
633 E. Main, Flyfit Bungee Studio, remodel, $30,000, August 16.
500 S. Washington, Jordan Sharp, covered patio, $20,000, August 17.
1510 E. Main, Darrell Duke, portable storage building, $2,000, August 18.
300 N. Jackson, Cadence Bank, sign, $104,625, August 23.
319 N. Jefferson, Alight Development, remodel, $120,000, August 23.
1224 Mockingbird Place, Tracy Johnson, solar panels, $41,186, August 24.
1411 Terrace, Atlantic Key Energy, solar panels, $54,316.08, August 24.
911 Peach, Atlantic Key Energy, solar panels, $74,360.84, August 24.
1717 Dogwood, RSBL Investments, remodel, $50,000, August 24.
8 Edward Circle, Atlantic Key Energy, solar panels, $36,240.56, August 24.
2315 N. Vine, Reynolds Forestry, covered carport, $20,000, August 26.
415 Goode Circle, Pharr Construction, new construction, $500,000, August 30.
29 Broadmoor, Pharr Construction, new construction, $250,000, August 30.
1908 Lacari, Bumblebee Investments, remodel, $70,000, August 30.
421 Goode Circle, Pharr Construction, detached garage, $80,000, August 31.
September Permits
706 Sue, Michael Turner, remodel, $51,000, September 6.
315 E. North, Farmers Bank & Trust, remodel, $25,000, September 13.
107 N. Jefferson, MAAC Enterprises, remodel, $6,000, September 13.
1007 Caldwell, Donald Cooper, remodel, $6,500, September 14.
The city issued $1,917,011 in permits during October 2021, which included $1.7 million for the new Whataburger restaurant.