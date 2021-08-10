Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, August 4
Wesley Johnson, 42, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Thursday, August 5
Kenneth Page, 31, Waldo, Failure to Comply.
Saturday, August 7
Cameron Dismuke, 20, Magnolia, Disorderly Conduct.
Sunday, August 8
Sheila Collier, 49, Magnolia, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Joyce Jernigan, 36, Bradley, Theft of Property under $1,000.
Monday, August 9
Cody Bradford, 27, Camden, Possession of Firearm by Certain Person, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule I and II with Intent, and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms.
