Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Seth Bennom Owell, 32, of Magnolia and Heather Ashley Williams, 31, of Magnolia, January 26.
Michael Keith Russell, 53, of Stamps and Leah Kay Boswell, 52, of Magnolia, January 25.
Hosea C. Lane, 18, of Baytown, TX and Tiyonna Monee Jack, 18, of Baytown, TX, January 24.
Kevin Hamlton, 45, of Homer, LA and Jamie Lynn Seguin, 37, of Homer, LA, January 21.
Brandon Luis Torres, 29, of Springhill, LA and Gracie Lee Holtzclaw, 22, of Springhill, LA, January 14.
Chau N. Nguyen, 33, of Magnolia and Hue Nguyen, 29, of Magnolia, January 12.
William Jordan Rickert, 33, of Stephens and Marissa Lane Diffie, 25, of Stephens, January 11.
Sidney Wayne Nalls III, 21, of Magnolia and Cierra Rose Guidry, 18, of Magnolia, January 11.
Dennis Clayton Springs, 64, of Magnolia and Phyllis I. Hight, 73, of Magnolia, January 7.
James Earl Willis, 73, of Magnolia and Mattie Gaye Guilford, 75, of Magnolia, January 5.
Milton L. Emanuel Jr., 60, of Rusk, TX and Nelvin Gail Nix, 59, of Taylor, January 4.