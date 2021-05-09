The trial date for Odies Wilson IV, one of the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith, 21, on campus this past August, has been set.
Wilson will face a jury January 10-20, 2022. The reason the trial could not be held earlier is because Wilson’s attorney, Ron Davis of Little Rock and 13th Circuit Court Judge David Talley, could not find a free two-week period between them before that time span.
“The state recommends not waiving the death penalty at this point,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said Thursday.
Davis, who has tried death penalty cases across the state, said he didn’t think this case should be a death penalty case.
“It is unfortunate that a decision has not been made by the state to waive the death penalty,” Davis said in the foyer to the courtroom after representing his client. “I trust the fact that this incident occurred on the campus of Southern Arkansas University is not a factor. But my experience in this county is that there have been cases with more egregious factors, but they did not go for the death penalty.”
Smith who was about to graduate from SAU as an engineering major, was killed in the parking lot across from the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center. The original affidavit pointed to a drug deal gone wrong as the reason for the killing.
Arrested with Wilson in connection with the case were Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert and Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock, and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA. Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert and Robinson were members of the SAU football team. Lewis was not an SAU student.
Davis said he doesn’t think prosecutors would be considering the death penalty if the killing had happened somewhere else in Magnolia.
“How many times when a murder occurs in the hood of Magnolia does it go to the death penalty?” he asked. “If this happened in the projects, it would just be someone else dead. It’s because this happened on the campus of SAU that we are talking about the death penalty.”
Phillips did not respond for comment on what Davis said about the case Friday afternoon. During court, Phillips said it would take a week or two to select a jury.
No trial dates have been set for the others charged in the case.
In the past Phillips has given strong statements in court about why the death penalty is on the table.
“These are serious charges. It doesn’t get any more serious than capital murder,” Phillips has said.