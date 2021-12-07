Julie Dixon, charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, a felony, got a chance to recover from drug abuse in Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
Deputy Public Defender Jessica Yarbrough represented Dixon and told Talley a bed became available at the Shalom Recovery Center in Hot Springs.
Talley told Dixon if she should leave the recovery center for any reason before completing the program, she must come back and report to the jail. Should she not, she would be brought back to jail. One of the reasons Dixon was given the opportunity to go into recovery is she had transportation provided by her mother, Nancy Jordan.
Dixon has been serving time for an incident that happened on August 22.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dixon’s father, John Jordan spoke with Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Labit about his daughter. John Jordan said she had made threats against him and his wife.
“Julie told Mr. Jordan that she would come to his home and have a shoot-out in the front yard. She made other threats toward them while on the phone,” the affidavit reads. “Mr. Jordan believes that his daughter has mental issues and is out of drugs.”
The affidavit continues to explain that Dixon had asked her parents to come to her house and talk. John Jordan said that he would be taking a firearm with him if he went there, but Labit told him not to go there, the affidavit states.
Later on August 22, Jordan called 911 and told officers Dixon was on her way to his home. Magnolia Police were called, and they took Dixon into custody. John Jordan wrote a statement that day for Labit. The next day, August 23, Nancy Jordan came to the jail and wrote a statement.
“She said that if Mrs. Jordan did not have her drugs when she got there that ‘you’re dead,’ the affidavit reads.
Dixon was read her Miranda rights at the jail and signed the form stating she understood these rights.
The affidavit says that Dixon told officers “This was all her mother trying to get her into rehab.”
Dixon denied making any threats toward her parents, the affidavit reads.