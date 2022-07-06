Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, July 1
Martin Williams, 20, Stephens, possession of marijuana.
Saturday, July 2
Jerry Rufus, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Otha Wheeler, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elgunia Easter, 36, Prairieville, LA, failure to appear.
Jessie Rose, 52, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, July 3
Ceasar Juarez, 45, Magnolia, no driver’s license, drove left of center, and driving while intoxicated.
Monday, July 4
Raquontae Johnson, 23, McNeil, public intoxication, failure to comply, and disorderly conduct.
Ebony Sharp, 26, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Keshaun Moore, 31, Waldo, theft of property under $1,000.
Tuesday, July 5
Tiyanna Sterwart, 18, El Dorado, criminal trespass.
Alice Baker, 52, Magnolia. theft of property under $1,000.