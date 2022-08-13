Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12.
Patrick Bernard Brown, 53, of Magnolia and Lori Ann Edwards, 61, of Magnolia, August 12.
Ronald Gonzales Blanton Jr., 39, of Baton Rouge and Brandi Dee Pulliam, 40, of West Monroe, LA, August 10.
Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5.
Myles Foster Jones, 22, of Emerson and Kendall Lace McClendon, 19, of Stamps, August 3.
Everardo Guerrero, 29, of Magnolia and Johana Mayrel Rodriguez, 24, of Magnolia, August 2.
Brandon Eugene Carrington, 27, of Magnolia and Andrea Regine Muldrew, 24, of Magnolia, August 2.