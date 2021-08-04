A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever step are necessary to be in court at or before the calling of cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of cases. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of choice.
Phillip Demond Glasgow, arson, residential burglary.
Christina Diane Cox, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, furnishing prohibited articles.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining a drug premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
William Lee Mickles, sexual indecency with a child, sexual assault second degree.
Jordan Gabreil Cobb, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (marijuana), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; failure to pay registration, possessing instruments of crime, failure to appear.
Bobby L. Hinson Jr., abuse of adult.
Jennifer M. French, forgery first degree.
Brittany Nicole Foster, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Lafredrick J. Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Ricardo Morales, 2 counts breaking or entering, 2 counts habitual offender, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property over $1,000, fleeing on foot, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing, probation revocation.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Catorey Robinson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Malaysia Thurman, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Terrance D. Worth, robbery, habitual offender.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required - minimum coverage, shoplifting, habitual offender.
Shaniekque Esterrial Robinson, breaking or entering, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (ecstasy); possession of Schedule VI (K-2); possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Kenneth Kyle Greer, arson, intimidating a witness.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Chad Treaun Valentine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts revocation, habitual offender.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation of SIS.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of probation.
Dayton Michael Dickson, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault, domestic battery third degree.
Marquese Shakwan Prochia, murder first degree.
Robert Clifton Hervey, aggravated assault, domestic battering third degree, false imprisonment second degree, interference with emergency communication first degree.
Bobby Dale Jamerson, residential burglary, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Gerry Ellis, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalvin Dejon Hawthorne, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
Paul Edward McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay registration, insurance required - minimum coverage; 2 counts driving while
license cancelled/suspended or revoked; 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving while intoxicated first offense, reckless driving, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Dana Moore, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearms by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Christopher Kee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Lannie Aaron Baker, arson.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Corey Darenell Griffin, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearms by certain persons, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing (on foot), revocation of SIS.
Dale Evan Miley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Jennifer Lynn Marlar, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Ronald Gray Hickman Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender.
Joshua Aaron Reeves, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts breaking or entering, tampering with physical evidence, attempted commercial burglary, theft of property over $25,000, probation revocation.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Tommy Chappel, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), DWI first offense.
Morgan Bailey, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.'
Ezron Washington, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, domestic battery third degree.
Donald J. Taylor, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct.
Chavella Lashia Hampton, forgery second degree, habitual offender.
Brandon Lee Welsh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on suspended license.
Kiauandria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Sheila Annette Lane, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Carroll Jr., aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Bobby Lee Young, domestic battery third degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Deandre Marcell Dismuke, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender.
Breanna Denae Olup, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing (on foot).
Julia Marie Estes, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations.
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving over $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Anthony Dawain Massey, theft of property over $1,000.
Thomas Steven Ford, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property over $5,000, breaking or entering.
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Aberin Adam McGowan, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedulel I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Shirley Ann Rasberry, forgery second degree, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card over $1,000.
Christopher Smith, probation revocation.
Robert Bedwell, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Coasia Stewart, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of SIS.
Camesha Smith, probation revocation.
Jerry Taylor, probation revocation.
Kaden Pugh, revocation of probation, sentencing.
ARRAIGNMENTS ONLY
Brian Hinshaw, Cassie Gordon, Santrevious Chambers, Dedrick Turner, Amber Pate, and Brandon Woods, all revocation of probation.
Zane Sprayberry, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Wesley George Johnson, possession of schedule I/II meth or cocaine, revocation of probation.
Ervin Easter, forgery II, criminal impersonation I, DWI I, failure to appear.
