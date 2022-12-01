Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, six residential sales, and two commercial sales. Also included is a transaction from November 1 involving the sale of a number of houses and lots in Magnolia.
A tract of land off U.S. 82 East was sold November 10 for $160,000. Jimmy R. Wynn and Toni K. Wynn sold the acreage to Thousand Hills Investments, LLC. This purchase was financed with a mortgage of $163,710 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FICA, in Russellville. Mr. and Mrs. Wynn purchased the land November 9, 2017 for $150,000 from Billy W. and Shana Pharr by warranty deed.
The sale of approximately 48 acres and a 2,368 SF house on Columbia 60 in Waldo brought $120,000 on November 14. Helen Susan Hennessy Henard, along with Joe P. Hennessy and Sondra Hennessy, sold the property to Robinette Hennessy. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Helen Susan Henard etal. received this property November 3, 2020, from Dorothy G. Hennessy by affidavit of heirship.
A 2,788 SF house and 14.09 acres, along with an easement on Columbia 405 in Magnolia, sold November 10 for $530,000. Yolanda Bryan and Mark A. Bryan sold the property to Mark E. Stanley and Anna L. Stanley. Mr. and Mrs. Stanley backed this sale with a mortgage of $530,000 from Security Bank of Stephens. Yolanda Bryan acquired this property April 17, 2006 from Mark Bryan by quitclaim deed.
The sale of 3.3 acres and a 2,160 SF house, along with a 1.54-acre easement on Columbia 5 in Magnolia, brought $278,000 on November 16. Heyward Cunningham and Keri Cunningham (formerly Keri Watkins) sold the property to Matthew Mitchell and Victoria Mitchell. Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell financed this purchase with a mortgage of $249,922 from Peoples Bank. Heyward Cunningham and Keri Watkins purchased this property July 2, 2013, from Chad Turner, Inc., by corporate warranty deed.
A 2,958 SF house on Mockingbird St. in Magnolia sold for $435,000 on November 17. Sara Elizabeth Carrington (individually and as attorney in fact for Steve Carrington), along with Bryan Ross Smith and Cassidy Smith, sold a 1/2 interest in the property to John Morgan and Betty Morgan. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Harold and Martha Lovell purchased this house October 15, 2009, for $45,000 from Jeffrey and Lisa Neill by warranty deed. This property was conveyed March 1, 2018, from Martha Sue Lovell to Martha Sue Lovell etal. by executor's deed.
A 3,254 SF house on Lawton Circle in Magnolia changed hands November 21 for $310,000. Alexander and Norma Castillo Smith sold the home to Caleb and Brandy Wines, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $310,000 from United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, of Pontiac, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Castillo purchased this property August 18, 2020, for $165,000 from Jerome Mark and Judy Carlene Falkoff by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,951 SF commercial building and lots at 912 N. Jackson St. in Magnolia brought $115,000 on November 21. This is the former location of the Arkansas Regional Dental Center. John Phillip Genestet (as trustee of the John Phillip Genestet Revocable Trust) and Rochelle McMahen (as trustee of the Scott and Rochelle McMahen Joint Revocable Trust) sold the building and lots to Riki L. Rudder. Riki Rudder and James Kevin Rudder Jr. financed this purchase with a mortgage of $119,362.22 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. This property was conveyed
November 1, 2018 by GMC Partnership to the John Phillip Genestet Revocable Trust by donation deed. It was conveyed on September 10, 2010, by McMahen Family, LLC, to the Scott and Rochelle McMahen Trust by warranty deed.
A 3,952 SF multi-family dwelling at 332 S. Jackson St. in Magnolia was sold November 22 for $110,000. Mark Babb and Cheryl Babb sold the property to Genvest, LLC, of El Dorado, who financed the purchase with a commercial real estate mortgage of $96,733.33 from Smackover State Bank. Mark Babb purchased this building June 26, 2014 for $100,000 from Kevin R. and Heather O. Barker by warranty deed.
A 2,064 SF house and 2.5 acres on Columbia 454 in Magnolia sold October 31 for $115,000. Sherrie Carter and Robert Carter sold the property to Caleigh Hunter, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $109,250 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. No sales history was available on this transaction.
A number of houses and lots in Magnolia were sold November 1 totaling $108,000. Betty Jean Weldon Dailey sold the properties to Rodney Jerrel Dailey. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This included:
1.412 acres and a 1,494 SF house on W. Monroe St. in Magnolia. No prior sales history was available on this sale.
A 51x130-ft. lot on N. Madison St. in Magnolia. Jerrel and Betty Dailey purchased this lot May 4, 2005, for $13,000 from Barbara Duane Lewis by warranty deed.
A 1,540 SF house and lot on N. Jefferson St. in Magnolia. This property was conveyed April 7, 1998 by Jerrel and Betty Dailey to Jerrell and Betty Dailey by warranty deed. The property was purchased October 1, 1994, for $25,000 by D&D Properties from Mickey and Patsy Reese by warranty deed.
A 1,066 SF house and lot on Jeanette St. in Magnolia. D&D Properties acquired this property June 1, 1991, for $26,000 from Larry Charles Eddy. The property was conveyed September 3, 2005, from Rodney and Janet Dailey to Jerrel and Betty Dailey by warranty deed.
A 780 SF house and lot on Buffington St. in Magnolia. Jerrell and Betty Dailey purchased this property October 1, 1990, for $21,000 from Elsie L. Kennedy by warranty deed.
A 970 SF house and lot on E. Columbia St. in Magnolia. This property was conveyed September 23, 2005, from Rodney and Janet Dailey to Jerrel and Betty Dailey by warranty deed. D&D Properties purchased this property June 1, 1991, for $14,000 from Harry Lawler and Dorothy Lawler.
A 520 SF mobile home and lot on E. Columbia St. in Magnolia. This property was conveyed September 6, 2005, from Rodney and Janet Dailey to Jerrell and Betty Dailey by warranty deed.
A 954 SF house and lot on Jeanette St. in Magnolia. Jerrel and Betty Dailey purchased this property June 1, 1991, for $21,000 from Lisa Proctor Platt and James Platt by trustee's deed.
