Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Leslie Hammontree v. Wallace Reed Hammontree. May 5. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Leslie Raider.
Tiffany Merritt v. Creighton Bailey. May 5.
Justina Davis v. Steven Davis. May 3. Married October 23, 2010.
Angel Zaldivar v. Richard Zaldivar. May 3. Married March 28, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Angel May.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during April 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Dana Elaine Teutsch v. Christopher J-Michael Teutsch, April 15. Married June 7, 2007.
Thomas Roy Labit v. Vicki Annette Labit. April 8. Married April 6, 2013.
Benny B. King Jr. v. Selina Jessica King. April 14. Married May 10, 2010.
Monique Larkins v. Joshua Larkins. April 14. Married July 4, 1998. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Monique Johnson.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during March 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Sirita S. Loudermill v. David E. Loudermill, March 25. Married July 14, 1989.
James Fantini v. Jennifer Fantini, March 11.
Steven Sumpter v. Heather Sumpter. March 3.
Crystal Joyce Garrett c. Christopher David Garrett. March 3. Married January 14, 2016.
Shawntel M. Price v. Jeremy N. Price. March 3. Married March 28, 2008.