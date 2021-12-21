Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Wednesday, December 15

Gretchen Davis, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Thursday, December 16

James Harmon, 21, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.

Friday, December 17

Otis Arnold, 47, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.

Tasha McEarchen, 37, Emerson, failure to appear.

Saturday, December 18

Elizabeth Robinson, 28, Emerson, failure to appear.

Jeremy Scarber, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Detrevis Wafer, 24, Magnolia, held to assist another agency with arrest.

William Heard, possession of marijuana.

Sunday, December 19

Trae Jackson, 27, Stamps, terroristic threatening and possession of cocaine.

Latioria Rankin, 33, Magnolia, failure to comply and obstruction of

government property.

Summer Scarber, 25, Magnolia, held to assist another agency with arrest.

Monday, December 20

Tevin Maxwell, 29, Magnolia, shoplifting and criminal trespass.

