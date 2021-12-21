Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, December 15
Gretchen Davis, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, December 16
James Harmon, 21, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.
Friday, December 17
Otis Arnold, 47, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Tasha McEarchen, 37, Emerson, failure to appear.
Saturday, December 18
Elizabeth Robinson, 28, Emerson, failure to appear.
Jeremy Scarber, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Detrevis Wafer, 24, Magnolia, held to assist another agency with arrest.
William Heard, possession of marijuana.
Sunday, December 19
Trae Jackson, 27, Stamps, terroristic threatening and possession of cocaine.
Latioria Rankin, 33, Magnolia, failure to comply and obstruction of
government property.
Summer Scarber, 25, Magnolia, held to assist another agency with arrest.
Monday, December 20
Tevin Maxwell, 29, Magnolia, shoplifting and criminal trespass.