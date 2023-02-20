NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., is soliciting letters of intent to propose to deliver congregate meals, socialization, transportation, home delivered meals and supportive services in accordance with the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, and implementing regulations pursuant thereto.
Letters of intent to propose must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Letters of intent should specify the service(s) and geographic area proposed to be served.
The geographic area covered by this solicitation consists of Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, Sevier, Union. The project period to be covered by proposals is July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027. As its sole option, Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., may elect to extend contracts of successful proposers for a maximum of four (4) years.
Organizations, which intend to submit proposals to deliver aging services under this solicitation, must submit a letter of intent. Letters of intent to propose to deliver services should be addressed to: Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., 600 Lelia, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, Inc., does not discriminate in employment or provision of services on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex handicap or national origin.