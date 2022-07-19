A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, battering third degree.
Eric Dean Hall, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Lynos Levette Williams, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Dalvin Dejon Hawthorne, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Jonathan Paul Taylor, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Keifer Edward McClain, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Treston Johnson, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Royon Ward, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000, aggravated assault, probation revocation.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, 3 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, aggravated robbery, theft of property over $1,000, probation revocation.
Aberin McGowan, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Terry Simmons, probation revocation.
Patrick Young, probation revocation.
Diamond Talley, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Justin Mayo, 2 counts probation revocation.
Jeremy May, probation revocation.
Erica Shyrock, 2 counts revocation.
Bobbie Sue Olinger, probation revocation.
Shelby Barlow, probation revocation.
David Richardson, probation revocation.
Brandon Woods, probation revocation.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Jonathan Ellis, probation revocation.
Arndra Norton, 2 counts probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.