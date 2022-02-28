A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
9 a.m.
James Earl Smith, failure to appear.
Ricky Lamar Faulk, breaking or entering, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substance into body of another person (I-II), endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to
records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Heather Leeann Ard, theft of property over $25,000.
Brody Johnson, driving while intoxicated appeal from District Court.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Bobby L. Hinson Jr., abuse of adults.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance
(Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Devaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Michael Paul Kelley, criminal mischief first degree, permitting livestock to run at large.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arndra Alexander Norton, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battery third degree, failure to appear.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree).
11 a.m.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Kokeisha Murphy, forgery second degree, fraudulent insurance acts.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Sheila Annette Lane, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, kidnapping, battery second degree, criminal impersonation second degree, habitual offender.
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, residential burglary, habitual offender.
Kenneth Mark Durham, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Douglas Wayne Hardiman, forgery first degree.
Torrey Charles, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Stephanie Smith, revocation of SIS.
Treston Johnson, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Eric Dean Hall, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, stalking second degree.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Celia Mae Coggins, breaking or entering, battery second degree.
Vincent Bernard Thomas, battery second degree, failure to appear.
Sabrina Mae Thomas, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Timothy Lamont Cable, possession of a defaced firearm.
Barbara Denise Meadows, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Desmond Octavius Willis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Gregory Deshawn Whitfield Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, theft of property over $1,000.
Raven Rasha Sanford, theft of property over $1,000.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Jessica Byrd Oglee, theft of scrap metal over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Cecilia Kayvon Finley, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Kevin Lamont Ephriam, DWI fifth offense, DWI fifth offense or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license.
Trae Demond Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, forgery second degree.
Troy Leondale Oguinn, forgery first degree.
Joni Alexandriam Booth, battery second degree, resisting arrest.
3:30 p.m.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, 2 counts habituarl offender, kidnapping, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Lynos Levette Williams Jr., residential burglary, criminal trespass (occupiable structure), obstructing governmental operations.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Telvis Ray Watson, impairing operation of vital public facility, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
ChaChi Jefferson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Johnnie B. Lawson, terroristic threatening first degree.
Timothy Carlos Thomas, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Michael Anthony Gibson, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Chester Howard Jarman, theft of property over $25,000, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500.
Joseph Anthony Hill, sex offender failing to register.
Mark Bell, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated.
Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.