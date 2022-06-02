Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, May 26
Arthur Hunter, 53, Magnolia, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, terroristic threatening, possession of firearm by certain person.
Jerry Rufus, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Gregory Johnson, 59, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, and refusal of breath test.
Tyler Johnson, 27, Magnolia, driving under the influence, refusal of breath or blood test, drove left of center, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I & II substance, no seat belt, speeding, improper lane change, and ran stop sign.
Brandon Labua, 28, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of schedule I &II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, May 27
Jalen Davis, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Dennis Cooper, 60, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Saturday, May 28
Keshawn Hawkins, 21, Camden, reckless driving, ran red light and driving while intoxicated.
Angela Hammonds, 51, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Monday, May 30
Shelby Rushing, 25, Magnolia, possession of instrument of crime.