Habitual felon Aqualious Sanders of Waldo received a sentence of 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month.
Sanders faced Circuit Judge David Talley Jr. on December 15 in the last docket date of the year.
Sanders, who is 25, pleaded guilty to violating his terms of a suspended sentence.
The charge of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver more than two grams and less than 10 grams was the main charge, but Sanders has a history with law enforcement.
Sanders was represented by Lott Rolfe IV of North Little Rock. The defense attorney asked Talley to allow his client to bond out and wait for a bed to open in the prison so he could visit with family, including a new baby.
“He has a three-month-old he has not seen since he has been incarcerated and his father and mother can help keep the court abreast of where he is,” Rolfe said. “He’d just be happy with a little bit of time.”
Talley told Rolfe the decision of whether to allow his client to get out of jail was something he would not be deciding.
“It has been the policy of this court that it was up to the permission of the sheriff and the last time I was aware of that happening, where a prior person was out on bond, he went to Louisiana and committed a murder,” Talley said. “So, I think you can see why most judges don’t do it.”
Sanders was given 176 days of jail credit and 15 years of suspended imposition of sentence for possession of a firearm by certain persons, which means when a person is a convicted felon, he or she cannot have a weapon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dated May 9, 2021, he was searched at the Magnolia Police Department and found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana and a firearm, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
The affidavit reads that at 9:49 a.m. on May 9, 2021, Magnolia Police Sgt. Liz Colvin saw a Black male driving a Ford Expedition traveling west on Calhoun approaching the stop sign. He was leaning all the way up to the steering wheel and was not wearing his seat belt.
Colvin stopped the vehicle and asked Sanders to open the front window, but he opened the back window and said the front window would not open. While speaking with Sanders, Colvin saw an open beer bottle sitting between the driver and the passenger, a female later identified as Kiaundria Loudermill.
The affidavit states there was also an open beer box sitting in the back seat. Colvin asked both subjects for their identifications and Sanders said his identification was suspended. A records check indicated that Sanders’ licenses was suspended and that he was on parole, with an active search waiver on file.
While speaking with Sanders, Colvin could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Colvin went to the driver's side and asked Sanders to step out and he complied. Colvin informed Sanders she could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Colvin told Sanders he had a search waiver, and he gave consent for her to search his person. In her search, Colvin discovered $1,112.50 in cash which included bills in all denominations except 10s.
Colvin asked Loudermill to exit the vehicle and then waited until another officer arrived before going back to search the vehicle. She searched the front of the vehicle and then moved to the back and saw a small Paw Patrol backpack sitting on the backseat.
When she opened the children’s backpack, she saw a black Smith & Wesson 32 revolver and noted that it was loaded, the affidavit reads. In addition, there was a large rock of what appeared to be cocaine tied in a white bag, another bag of individually wrapped items containing cocaine and a smaller tied up bag of cocaine as well.
Colvin also found a set of digital scales in the pack and a glass jar of marijuana. Colvin detained both peoples and asked them to wait while she finished the search.
Colvin secured the items in her patrol vehicle and notified the Criminal Investigation Department of the incident. Colvin had officers transport the people to the police department and allowed the vehicle owner, Josh Wagner, who had walked on the scene, to take possession of the vehicle.
The affidavit states the cocaine was weighed and the large rock was 4.9 grams, and the small baggie was 0.1 grams. Individually wrapped baggies totaled 3.4 grams and this includes nine total pre-wrapped bags.
Loudermill was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (over 2 grams), and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Later that day on May 9, 2021, Sanders is interviewed by Magnolia Police Detective William Schaefer at the police department.
The affidavit states that Sanders told Schaefer the evidence found in the car was not his because he had borrowed the vehicle. He said they must have been in the vehicle when he borrowed it.
Also on May 9, 2021, Schaefer interviewed Loudermill at the police station and she said the drugs and the guns were not hers.