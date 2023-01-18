A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, January 19, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.
9 a.m.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Halie Danielle Evans, forgery second degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender.
Holly Smith, probation revocation.
Keisher Willingham, 2 counts probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Deangelo Markese Williams, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
David M. Craig, theft of property over $5,000.
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instrument of crime.
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Tevin D. Maxwell, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Martin Burns, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Aaron Allen Zigler, manslaughter.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Otis James Arnold Jr., breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Kievan Brown, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Bacardi Crow, battery first degree, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit card).
Octavia McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battering third degree, battery second degree.
Lester Hawthorne, failure to appear.
1:30 p.m.
Samual McLeod, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree, domestic battery third degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, probation revocation.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception, failure to appear.
Taylor Deanne Carter, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000.
Roger Earll Woods, petition to terminate requirements to register.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Kendrin Deanthony Hicks, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marlin Jaqualion Williams, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Meadow Saulsberry, bond hearing.
Antonio Brewer, revocation of SIS.
Jay Collier, probation revocation.
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Robert A. Fuller Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Billy W. Montgomery Jr., failure to appear, probation revocation.
Lance Shocklee, 2 counts battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger,
resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear, habitual offender, resisting arrest.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Keaunu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000.
Christopher M. Robinson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Colton Edward Smith, residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, theft of property over $1,000.
Deuntre Lewis, revocation of SIS.
Hannah Harris, probation revocation.
Kendrick Sanders, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
Dariusz Patterson, 12 counts terroristic act.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, 3 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Theresa Pruitt, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Desstanie Parham Bryant, forgery second degree, theft by receiving under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000.
Jennifer Marlar, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Justin White, probation revocation.
Andre Manning, 2 counts probation revocation.
Denise Crockett, probation revocation.
Mark Beasley, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.