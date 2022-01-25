Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, January 18
Kakeithrick Evans, 37, Waldo, attempted murder and residential burglary.
Wednesday, January 19
Jaquline Radford, 47, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Destiny Peace, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.
Jaleen Jackson, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.
Thursday, January 20
Kadash Alexander, 21, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana.
Tiffany Turner, 37, North Little Rock, shoplifting.
Daphne Biddle, 35, Waldo, shoplifting.
Saturday, January 22
Gregory Robinson, 51, Emerson, shoplifting.
Sunday, January 23
Jordan Holland, 20, Taylor, possession of marijuana and driving with no headlamps.
Angel Biddle, 19, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
William Tapia, 21, Magnolia, sexual assault 2nd degree.