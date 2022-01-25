Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, January 18

Kakeithrick Evans, 37, Waldo, attempted murder and residential burglary.

Wednesday, January 19

Jaquline Radford, 47, Magnolia, criminal trespass.

Destiny Peace, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.

Jaleen Jackson, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.

Thursday, January 20

Kadash Alexander, 21, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana.

Tiffany Turner, 37, North Little Rock, shoplifting.

Daphne Biddle, 35, Waldo, shoplifting.

Saturday, January 22

Gregory Robinson, 51, Emerson, shoplifting.

Sunday, January 23

Jordan Holland, 20, Taylor, possession of marijuana and driving with no headlamps.

Angel Biddle, 19, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.

William Tapia, 21, Magnolia, sexual assault 2nd degree.

