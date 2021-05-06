South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Rotonya Rechell Lindsey-Harper, 818 S. Vine, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Jacqulyn Y'vonne Willis, A/K/A Jacquelyn Willis, 618 W. Ross, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 30.
Union
Nathaniel White and Lynn White, 322 Christian Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 26.
Rontonda Roshel Williams, A/K/A Rontonda Roshel Bruins, 1140 N. Highland Ave, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 30.