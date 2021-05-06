Court

Two bankruptcies have been filed from Columbia County since our last report, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Rotonya Rechell Lindsey-Harper, 818 S. Vine, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 26.

Jacqulyn Y'vonne Willis, A/K/A Jacquelyn Willis, 618 W. Ross, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 30.

Union

Nathaniel White and Lynn White, 322 Christian Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 26.

Rontonda Roshel Williams, A/K/A Rontonda Roshel Bruins, 1140 N. Highland Ave, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 30.

