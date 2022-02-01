Habitual offender Demetria Doss, who has a history of drug abuse, shoplifting, fleeing, and not taking advantage of multiple second chances, received Thursday six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections from 13th Judicial District Court Judge David Talley.
Talley also gave Doss, 40, five years of suspended imposition of sentence for her revocation of probation charges.
SIS is a sentencing option which allows the trial court to place a defendant on probation. If a defendant violates their probation, they may be sentenced to any additional punishment for the crime.
Doss, known by her nickname of “Pooh,” was also told she must take a substance abuse treatment prior to her release from prison or revocation can be filed by prosecutors.
Before her sentencing, Doss pleaded to Talley for another chance at drug court, a program she has not committed to in the past. Doss told Talley she would like to get an appointment with Dr. Richard Peckham, a psychiatrist at South Arkansas Regional Health, which specializes in counseling and mental health service. However, Peckham retired at the end of 2021.
“I don’t need drugs, I need counseling. I need to get back with Dr. Peckham. I don’t express my feelings. If you do get me back to give me a chance on probation, I won’t go back to the street drugs.”
Doss has a history with methamphetamine and has been arrested for her drug use and possessing drug paraphrenia in the past. She also has not met with probationers when required and did not provide a correct address so she could be contacted by probation officers.
An August 29, 2018, probable cause affidavit explains one of Doss’ arrests. The affidavit details that on July 31, 2018, Doss along with Courtney Mason (Rickard) shoplifted at the Dollar General in Taylor. The affidavit reads that a witness saw what was going on and contacted Columbia County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Rick Wyrick to come to the store. The witness also got the license plate of the vehicle for authorities. Rickard was in the passenger seat and Doss was in the driver’s seat. Wyrick had the ladies at gunpoint telling them to stop and they refused. One witness said that as the vehicle was pulling away, it almost hit Felicia Daniel, store manager, and Wyrick.
Doss headed eastbound on Arkansas 160 toward Macedonia and Wyrick pursued at speeds more than 80 miles per hour but could not catch up with the suspects.
Eventually, Columbia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Maness located the vehicle on Columbia Road 82 behind Keith’s Grocery, but it was unoccupied, the affidavit reads. Magnolia Police Sgt. Jason Campbell of the Magnolia Police Department came to the scene with his canine to search the woods near the location. Doss was apprehended but Rickard was not.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Investigator Kelly Blair processed the car, took photos, and recovered evidence in the car including a notebook containing the name “Pooh,” Doss’ alias. Blair also found several items that appeared to have been taken from the Dollar General.
The affidavit also states Blair also recovered a glass pipe with residue on the front passenger seat that appeared to be a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. Rickard was later found that afternoon near Macedonia. During Blair’s interview with Doss following her arrest, she admitted to smoking methamphetamine before going to Taylor.
She said Rickard was smoking methamphetamine, too.
During Blair’s interview with Rickard, she denied using methamphetamine but did admit to using Suboxone and that a marijuana pipe in the trunk was hers. She told Blair that Doss did nearly hit someone in the parking lot of Dollar General and said she feared Doss’ driving. Rickard denied ever driving while the two were evading police.
Before she received her six-year sentence Thursday, Doss went into a lengthy testimony about how bad her health had been prior to being arrested the most recent time and said she had to be hospitalized after her arrest. She mentioned several times during her testimony that one of the things healthcare workers told her was wrong with her was that she needed to poop. She also said repeatedly that she had “pissed,” dirty on several drug tests and then apologized saying she “peed dirty.” Eventually, Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips told the judge he had heard enough from Doss.
When Talley told her the sentence, Doss immediately changed demeanor and began getting louder and saying she had not talked to Public Defender Randee Molsbee before Thursday’s court date and that she did not understand her sentence.
She yelled an expletive as she returned to the jail from the courtroom.