A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, June 22, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Colby Moore, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, two counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, two counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
Tyler Edward Loyed, two counts reckless burning.
Devonte Marquelle Walton, aggravated assault - purposely displays firearm.
Melisha Bolden, theft of property over $5,000.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, two counts revocation of SIS.
John Butcher, probation revocation.
Aaron Frazier, probation revocation.
Ezron Washington, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement; escape first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Ruben Jimenez, rape.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Casey Tyler Thompson, false imprisonment first degree.
Ashanti Humbert, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property over $1,000.
Dontaven Taquarious Littleton, rape.
Jerry Dawayne Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Kendrick Milner, breaking or entering, theft of property (credit/debit card/account number), theft of property over $1,000.
Roshanae Lache Story, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone, probation revocation.
Alford Smith, two counts revocation of SIS.
Dayton Dickon, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Andre Demetris Gilmore, battery second degree.
Robert Fuller, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Keith Hardiman, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Charles McBride, revocation of SIS.
Traveon Christopher, two counts revocation of SIS.
Devin Lewis, probation revocation.
Zachary Williamson, two counts revocation of SIS.
L.C. Briggs, revocation of SIS.
Joshua McGaugh, probation revocation.
Barry Scott, probation revocation.
Mark Hampton, revocation of SIS.
Joseph M. Peace, probation revocation.
Kendall K. Young, probation revocation.
Aberin McGowan, two counts probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, two counts terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), three counts failure to appear, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Seaton Dewayne Chambers, theft of property over $1,000.
Dariusz Patterson, 12 counts terroristic act, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Tevin D. Maxwell, two counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree.
Samtrevious Tyjuan Chambers, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated second offense, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, endangering welfare of minor first degree. probation revocation.
Julian Ugartechea, kidnapping, residential burglary, revocation of SIS.
Seth Holtzclaw, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Franklin D. Broomfield, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing instruments of crime, habitual offender, two counts revocation of SIS.
Demondre Roseby, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts revocation of SIS.
Jaqualan Moore, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., - drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Tyler Wyrick, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Darrell Martin, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain person - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; possession of controlled substance (Schedule II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender.
Ronnie Butler Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
2:30 p.m.
Michael Bethany, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000, theft of property (firearm)A under $2,500, aggravated assault, use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of firearm by certain person.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine/cocaine, DWI third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Christopher Steve Wilson, theft by receiving over $5,000.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battering third degree, battery second degree.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of firearms by certain persons, murder first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Trevor Paul Smith, battery second degree.
Victoria Saunders, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Desstanie Bryant, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Matthew Newman, two counts revocation of SIS.
Deandre Dismuke, two counts probation revocation.
Brenda Fincher, two counts probation revocation.
Arndra Norton, two counts revocation of SIS.
3:30 p.m.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts habitual offender, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (cocaine), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), revocation of SIS.
Stacy R. Williams Sr., failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process; habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts habitual offender, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000.
Scotdarrious Ellis, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Huey Henry Jr., impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Jeremy Jenkins, aggravated assault on family/household member - impedes or prevents the respiration or circulation or applying pressure on; endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft of property under $1,000, two counts habitual offender, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
William McLeod, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, two counts revocation of SIS.
Elvis Wright Jr., residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property over $1,000, habitual offender, revocation of probation and SIS.
Ray Davis, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, failure to stop at stop sign, careless and prohibited driving, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Charles Elliott, revocation of SIS.
Michael Henderson, revocation of SIS.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
LATE ADDITIONS TO DOCKET
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance meth/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc., driving while license suspended or revoked.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering, use of a deadly weapon, failure to appear.
Michael Ray Means, battery second degree.