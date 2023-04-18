A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Arqualious Sanders, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Mitchell Madison, escape first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; habitual offender.
Jeffery Allen Nipper, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Taylor Deanne Carter, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000, forgery first degree, fictitious tags, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Aubriunna Williams, forgery second degree.
Joseph M. Peace, probation revocation.
Ezron Washington, probation revocation.
Aberin McGowan 2 counts probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Ashley Ann Taylor, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Duy T. Nguyen, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Phillip Langley, probation revocation.
Sean Michael Long, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, probation revocation.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
11 a.m.
Tyler Edward Loyed, 2 counts reckless burning.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Iris Tanya Banks, domestic battering first degree.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts HO, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act, impairing operation of vital public facility, HO.
Jesse Paul Middleton, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Laterrence D. Hardwell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kendall K. Young, probation revocation.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, HO.
Traveon Christopher, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
1:30 p.m.
Christopher Dewayne Adamson, terroristic threatening first degree, possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Laquinton Colvin, probation revocation.
Holly Smith, probation revocation.
Charles McBride, revocation of SIS.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Charles Sneed, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
Phillip Glasgow, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Aaron Frazier, probation revocation.
Lorra Givens, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Christopher Fields, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
William McLeod, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
George Solomon, probation revocation.
Deuntre Lewis, revocation of SIS.
Cameron Keene, revocation of SIS.
Kori Taylor, probation revocation.
Charvo R. Smith, probation revocation.
Donald Thomas, revocation of probation and SIS.
3:30 p.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts HO, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Devin Lewis, probation revocation.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock device, terroristic threatening second degree.
Elizabeth Daniele Robinson, theft of property (credit/debit) card, theft of property under $1,000.
Denver Elmore, non-support over $25,000.
Stacy R. Williams Sr., failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender.
Trevor Paul Smith, battery second degree.
Jacki Lynn Romero, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine or heroin, DWI first offense (drugs).