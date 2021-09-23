Two businesses had permits approved September 15 at the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's meeting, according to postings on the ABC website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the ABC website, a replacement permit in the large attendance facility category was granted to William Adams on behalf of Mule Kick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado.
A replacement permit in the retail liquor and retail beer off premises categories was granted to Laura Cross on behalf of Cross Liquor Beer and Wine, 10 Hwy. 82 West in Magnolia.
No local retailers were cited for violations, and none were placed on the insufficient funds list.