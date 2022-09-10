Justice Sema Scarber, 21, of Magnolia displayed indifference to human life by threatening someone with a firearm on March 18 and later refused to come to court to be tried, Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. ruled.
Talley recently sentenced Scarber to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years suspended imposition of sentencing for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening first degree.
Suspended imposition of sentence or SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted.
While at the podium before sentencing, Scarber put her hands over her ears then later put her hands on her face.
She entered a no contest plea through her attorney, Public Defender Daren Nelson. No contest pleas mean the defendant will not fight the state’s evidence in a case.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater did not press charges for
Scarber’s failure to appear charge. When she heard this, Scarber rolled her eyes.
The person who Scarber was threatening with a firearm was not the only one to see the incident. There were also two other witnesses.
Scarber did not appear to understand the verdict and had to be directed to the table in court where paperwork is managed for defendants. She smiled, frowned and rolled her eyes while in front of the judge.
Although her failure to appear charge was dropped, court documents show she did not come to court as ordered on July 7 to answer to the charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Both charges are Class D felonies.
These felonies can allow someone to be put in prison for six years or less and fined up to $10,000.