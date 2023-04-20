Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Sunday, April 16
Khalil Browning, 27, Stamps, driving while intoxicated, open container
Tuesday, April 18
Angela Keith, 55, Magnolia, tampering with physical evidence
Samuel Meyers, 26, Waldo, failure to appear
Gabrielle Greene, 20, Magnolia, harassing communications